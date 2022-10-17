Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.

The foundation is a pillar of the Lafourche community and surrounding areas, hosting fundraising events, winter coat drives, a blanket drive for the elderly, a Christmas gift adoption program, and community cleanup events. Its most recent service project was a partnership between BYH, Parish President Chaisson, and the Lafourche Parish Fire District #3, collecting donations for Florida’s recovery effort following Hurricane Ian. Later this month, the foundation will host a community volunteer day on Saturday, October 22, in an effort to address the needs of the elderly community.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, BYH received a $250,000 grant from the Bayou Community Foundation to aid in its effort to provide safe housing for displaced families. The organization used the grant to purchase used and brand new camper trailers for families who were living in tents or unacceptable housing, assigning trailers to those in need based on the size of families.

For more on the Bless Your Heart Foundation, donating, or becoming a volunteer, visit the organization on Facebook.