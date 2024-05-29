Lafourche Parish Principal named Finalist for 2025 Louisiana Principal of the Year

Congratulations to Dr. Decina Rodriguez, Principal of Lockport Middle School, who was recently announced by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) as a finalist for 2025 Principal of the Year!

Dr. Rodriguez has been serving the Lockport community for 16 years as an administrator within the Lafourche Parish School District. Dr. Rodriquez spent 10 of those years as Assistant Principal at Lockport Upper Elementary, 4 years as Principal of Lockport Lower Elementary, and finally 2 years as Principal of Lockport Middle School.

“I certainly did not expect to be named a finalist– I don’t typically focus on awards, but rather on the students, teachers, staff, and community of Lockport,” said Dr. Rodriguez. “I have to admit, though, that this recognition has been wonderful and I have enjoyed every step of it! This is truly once in a lifetime.”

“Each of these outstanding teachers and principals bring value to their profession,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I want to congratulate them on this immense honor and look forward to celebrating all of our excellent educators this summer.”

Dr. Rodriguez will complete her final interview for the honor on June 17, 2024. All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists will be honored at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at the World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 27, 2024.

The complete list of finalists can be found below:

2025 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Finalists

Acadia Parish: Elise Boutin

Bossier Parish: Christopher Kourvelas

Calcasieu Parish: Dr. Suresh Chiruguru

Claiborne Parish: Hannah Sanders

Collegiate Academies: Nora McGann

Evangeline Parish: Jessica Marie-Capseta

Lafayette Parish: J. Joy Stalnaker

Ouachita Parish: Jennifer Callender

St. Charles Parish: Annette Blanchard

2025 Louisiana Principal of the Year Finalists