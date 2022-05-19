Lafourche Parish property tax deadline approaches

Lafourche Parish Government officials remind residents that the 2021 property tax deadline is Tuesday, May 31. Property owners in Lafourche must pay their taxes in full by the deadline. Any unpaid taxes will become delinquent on Wednesday, June 1, accruing interest at 1 percent per month.

Following the impact of Hurricane Ida in August 2021, Lafourche Parish Government adjusted all property assessments in the Parish.

Payments can be made using the following methods:

Pay by mail:

Before May.31 : Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 669227, Dallas, TX 75266-9227

After May 31: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA.

Pay in person with cash, check, money order, or credit card/debit card:

LPSO Administrative Office- 200 Canal Boulevard, Thibdoaux

LPSO South Lafourche Sub-station- 102 West 91st Street, Galliano

Pay on line:

Use the LPSO online portal, here.

Residents are strongly encouraged to make payments online or by phone to avoid lengthy wait times at offices. For more information regarding property tax payments, or for any questions concerning delinquent taxes, contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-449-4430, and select the option “1”, or email taxinfo@lpso.net.