Lafourche Parish Public Meeting to Shape Hometown Revitalization and Infrastructure Programs

In the wake of the storm events that battered Lafourche Parish in 2020 and 2021, the State of Louisiana is channeling disaster recovery funds to the region. The parish, eager to rebuild and fortify against future challenges, is inviting all residents to contribute their insights in a public meeting that aims to shape the priorities of the Hometown Revitalization Program (HRP) and the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program (RCIP).

Funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program, the Hometown Revitalization Program and Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program are administered by the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD). The upcoming meeting is an opportunity for the community to have a say in how these funds are utilized.

One significant aspect of the Hometown Revitalization Program is its focus on addressing the unmet needs for business growth and economic recovery in HUD Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas affected by the storms. Meanwhile, the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program is geared towards tackling remaining unmet needs in infrastructure, with an emphasis on enhancing resilient community planning.

Residents, especially those falling under the low- and moderate-income (LMI) bracket, are strongly encouraged to attend and actively participate in the decision-making process.

It’s crucial to note that these programs are not designed to fund home repairs or improvements. Homeowners seeking assistance for such endeavors are directed to the Restore LA program.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex, located at 4876 Hwy. 1, in Mathews.

Those unable to attend the meeting physically but still wishing to provide input can do so in writing by emailing lumpkinkm@lafourchegov.org or via mail to Kristi Lumpkin, Lafourche Parish Government, P.O. Drawer 5548, Thibodaux, LA 70302, until March 8, 2024.

Requests for necessary provisions or accommodations can be made by calling Kristi Lumpkin, Lafourche Parish Government, at (985) 493-6681, with a minimum of five (5) days notice, especially if a language interpreter is required.