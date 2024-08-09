Lafourche Parish receives $10,000 Community Development Grant from Louisiana Economic Development

The State of Louisiana has recently named Lafourche Parish as one of ten recipients of a new grant that will support improvement projects and promote further growth in certified Louisiana Development Ready Communities (LDRC).

Latourche Parish will receive $10,000 to advance worktorce development in the community. The project will focus on strategic multimedia outreach, which includes creating two primary video pieces designed to target different audiences regarding jobs and workforce availability.

The goal of the project is to ensure that the workforce of the future is knowledgeable about the types of jobs readily available in Lafourche Parish. Marketing efforts will aim to reach local and regional employers, potential workforce members, and out-of-state site selector firms that may be considering Louisiana for potential new projects. By doing so, we strive to position the parish as an attractive location for business and economic development.

“Lafourche Parish is open for business and this grant will help us get that message out to potential new businesses. My Administration works hard everyday on streamlining processes and finding new ways of attracting new economic development opportunities for our residents,” said Parish President Archie Chaisson.

“This new grant program is a great addition to the many benefits of the LDRC program and LED applauds these communities for seizing this opportunity,” LED Chief Economic Competitiveness Officer Ileana Ledet said. “We look forward to seeing these funds used to increase the competitiveness of these communities and open the door for new investment and job creation in every corner of Louisiana.”