Lafourche Parish sales tax increase is in place

On March 25, 2023, the voters of the Parish of Lafourche approved five sales tax levies which went into effect October 1, 2023. Below you will find each of the tax levies passed:

Lafourche Parish Government – Ordinance No. 6758 authorizes the discontinuing of the levying and collection of the 0.50% sales and use tax for Road Sales Tax District No. 2 of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana. Lafourche Parish Government – Ordinance No. 6759 authorizes the discontinuing of the levying and collection of the 1% sales and use tax for Consolidated Sales Tax District A of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana. Lafourche Parish Government – Ordinance No. 6755 authorizes the levy and collection of 0.50% sales and use tax for Road Sales Tax District of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana for a period of twenty (20) years, commencing October 1, 2023. Lafourche Parish Government – Ordinance No. 6756 reduces the levy and collection to 0.30% sales and use tax in perpetuity for Sales Tax District No. 4 of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana. Lafourche Parish School Board – Ordinance passed on May 3, 2023, authorizes the levy and collection of 0.40% sales and use tax in perpetuity for the Parish School Board of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana.

Beginning October 1, 2023, all vendors making sales within the boundaries of the Parish of Lafourche will need to collect the sales taxes at the rates listed below: