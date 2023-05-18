Lafourche Parish School Board announces new take-in and dismissal times for 2023-2024 school year

May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023

The Lafourche Parish School Board has announced new take-in and dismissal times for the 2023-2024 school year. Read below to find out your school’s new times.

7:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

  • Central Lafourche High School
  • Sixth Ward Middle School
  • South Lafourche High School
  • Thibodaux High School
  • *North PASS Site

7:25 a.m.-2:25 p.m.


  • Career Magnet Center

7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

  • Bayou Blue Middle School
  • Bayou Boeuf Elementary School
  • Galliano Elementary School
  • Golden Meadow Middle School
  • Larose-Cut Off Middle School
  • Lockport Middle School
  • Raceland Middle School
  • Thibodaux Middle School

Charter Schools

  • BCA 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
  • VAL differs by site

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.


  • Bayou Blue Elementary School
  • Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
  • C.M. Washington Elementary School
  • Chackbay Elementary School
  • Cut Off Elementary School
  • Golden Meadow Lower Elementary School
  • Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School
  • Lockport Lower Elementary School
  • Lockport Upper Elementary School
  • North Larose Elementary School
  • Raceland Lower Elementary School
  • Raceland Upper Elementary School
  • South Larose Elementary School
  • St. Charles Elementary School
  • Thibodaux Elementary School
  • W.S. Lafargue Elementary School

Buses will begin unloading at the following times:

  • 6:40 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:15 a.m.
  • 7:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:25 a.m.
  • 7:15 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:45 a.m.
  • 8:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.

 

Isabelle Gareis
