Lafourche Parish School Board announces new take-in and dismissal times for 2023-2024 school year

TPSO releases official app for mobile devicesMay 18, 2023
Houma man arrested on multiple drug, weapon chargesMay 18, 2023
The Lafourche Parish School Board has announced new take-in and dismissal times for the 2023-2024 school year. Read below to find out your school’s new times.
7:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
- Central Lafourche High School
- Sixth Ward Middle School
- South Lafourche High School
- Thibodaux High School
- *North PASS Site
7:25 a.m.-2:25 p.m.
7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
- Bayou Blue Middle School
- Bayou Boeuf Elementary School
- Galliano Elementary School
- Golden Meadow Middle School
- Larose-Cut Off Middle School
- Lockport Middle School
- Raceland Middle School
- Thibodaux Middle School
Charter Schools
- BCA 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
- VAL differs by site
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Bayou Blue Elementary School
- Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
- C.M. Washington Elementary School
- Chackbay Elementary School
- Cut Off Elementary School
- Golden Meadow Lower Elementary School
- Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School
- Lockport Lower Elementary School
- Lockport Upper Elementary School
- North Larose Elementary School
- Raceland Lower Elementary School
- Raceland Upper Elementary School
- South Larose Elementary School
- St. Charles Elementary School
- Thibodaux Elementary School
- W.S. Lafargue Elementary School
Buses will begin unloading at the following times:
- 6:40 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:15 a.m.
- 7:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:25 a.m.
- 7:15 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:45 a.m.
- 8:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.