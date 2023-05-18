Lafourche Parish School Board announces new take-in and dismissal times for 2023-2024 school year

The Lafourche Parish School Board has announced new take-in and dismissal times for the 2023-2024 school year. Read below to find out your school’s new times.

7:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Central Lafourche High School

Sixth Ward Middle School

South Lafourche High School

Thibodaux High School

*North PASS Site

7:25 a.m.-2:25 p.m.

Career Magnet Center

7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Bayou Blue Middle School

Bayou Boeuf Elementary School

Galliano Elementary School

Golden Meadow Middle School

Larose-Cut Off Middle School

Lockport Middle School

Raceland Middle School

Thibodaux Middle School

Charter Schools

BCA 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

VAL differs by site

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Bayou Blue Elementary School

Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School

C.M. Washington Elementary School

Chackbay Elementary School

Cut Off Elementary School

Golden Meadow Lower Elementary School

Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School

Lockport Lower Elementary School

Lockport Upper Elementary School

North Larose Elementary School

Raceland Lower Elementary School

Raceland Upper Elementary School

South Larose Elementary School

St. Charles Elementary School

Thibodaux Elementary School

W.S. Lafargue Elementary School

Buses will begin unloading at the following times:

6:40 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:15 a.m.

7:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:25 a.m.

7:15 a.m. for schools that take-in at 7:45 a.m.

8:00 a.m. for schools that take-in at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.