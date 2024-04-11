Lafourche Parish School Board approves one-time stipend for LPSD employees

Posted by the Lafourche Parish School District: The Lafourche Parish School Board, in regular session held April 10, 2024 voted unanimously to approve employee stipend pays utilizing ESSER funding for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

May 2024: All active full-time certified or professional employees, who are active on payroll through the distribution date of May 2024, will be eligible to receive a $𝟑,𝟎𝟎𝟎 retention stipend, or when applicable, a pro-rated portion.

All active full-time support employees, who are active on payroll through the distribution date of May 2024, will be eligible to receive a $𝟏,𝟓𝟎𝟎 retention stipend, or when applicable, a pro-rated portion.

September 2024: All active full-time certified or professional employees, who are hired on or before their work calendar for fiscal year 2024-2025, have no dockings in the months of July and August 2024 (as applicable to position) and remain active on payroll through the distribution date of September 20, 2024, will be eligible to receive a $𝟐,𝟓𝟎𝟎 retention stipend.