Lafourche Parish School Board Awarded $34.5 Million in Funding for Hurricane Ida Recovery

Lafourche Parish School Board has been granted $34,532,561.91 in disaster relief as a result of Hurricane Ida through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Specifically, the funding will go towards emergency water extraction for 27 school campuses and 15 support facilities, totaling 400 buildings within the Lafourche Parish school board district.

“Hurricane Ida dealt a blow to coastal communities across South Louisiana,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, “This funding will help Lafourche Parish rebuild their schools and be better prepared for the next natural disaster.”

Senator John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said “Ida hit our state hard, and I’m glad this $34.5 million will help LaFourche Parish schools and campuses improve their infrastructure,” said Kennedy.

FEMA aid will also fund the following: