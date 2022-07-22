Lafourche Parish School Board Awarded $34.5 Million in Funding for Hurricane Ida Recovery

Lafourche Parish School Board has been granted $34,532,561.91 in disaster relief as a result of Hurricane Ida through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Specifically, the funding will go towards emergency water extraction for 27 school campuses and 15 support facilities, totaling 400 buildings within the Lafourche Parish school board district.
“Hurricane Ida dealt a blow to coastal communities across South Louisiana,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, “This funding will help Lafourche Parish rebuild their schools and be better prepared for the next natural disaster.”
Senator John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said “Ida hit our state hard, and I’m glad this $34.5 million will help LaFourche Parish schools and campuses improve their infrastructure,” said Kennedy.
FEMA aid will also fund the following:
- $1,231,771 to the Livingston Parish School Board for repairs to the Denham Springs Freshman High School damaged as the direct result of severe storms and flooding.
- $1,280,441 to the Livingston Parish School Board for repairs to the Denham Springs Junior High School damaged as a direct result of severe storms and flooding.
- $2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure in Vermillion Parish as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $1,307,528 to the St. Nicholas Center for Children for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $5,769,062 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to their damaged facilities on the Lewis Middle School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $2,849,080 to The Lord’s Outreach Ministries for damages to their sanctuary building as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $1,997,697 to the LA Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Delta.
- $1,620,369 in federal funding to Dixie Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure as a result of the winter storm.
- $2,857,546 to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $18,880,881 to Tangipahoa Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $4,494,972 to Ascension Parish for Public Assistance Alternate Procedure for debris removal as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $1,542,264 to St. Bernard Parish for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.