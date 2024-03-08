Lafourche Parish School Board Honors Achievements at March meeting

During their regular Lafourche Parish School Board meeting on Wednesday, March 6, multiple individuals and groups were recognized for outstanding achievements.

The Lafourche Parish School Board frequently honors individuals and groups for academic, athletic and extra curricular accomplishments. A number of honorees were present to receive awards and accolades from the Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin and the entire school board.

Individual Recognitions

Milee Sellers – THS student who was selected as the winner of the Lafourche Education Foundation Poster Contest.

– THS student who was selected as the winner of the Lafourche Education Foundation Poster Contest. Joshua Guidry – SLHS student who was selected by the LHSAA for Cross Country.

– SLHS student who was selected by the LHSAA for Cross Country. Kaden Adams – CLHS student who earned All-State Honors by winning the Shot-Put State Championship at the DIV I Indoor State Track and Field Championship (55 ft.).

Group Recognitions

Central Lafourche High School Boys Relay Team – Samuel Hodson (Sr), Levi Martin (Soph), Benjamin Hodson (Jr.), and Trevin Leboeuf (Soph). The boys placed 2nd at the DIV I Indoor State Championship earning All-State Honors (4 runner-800 meter).

For more information or to watch the full Lafourche Parish School Board meeting, please visit their Facebook.