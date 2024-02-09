Lafourche Parish School Board Honors Achievements

Rougarou-themed king cake scares away the competitionFebruary 9, 2024
During the regularly scheduled Lafourche Parish School Board meeting on Wednesday, February 7, individual and group recognitions were conducted. The Lafourche Parish School Board frequently honors individuals and groups for academic, athletic and extra curricular accomplishments. A number of honorees were present to receive awards and accolades from the Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin and the entire school board.
The individual and group honorees are as follows:
Individual recognitions:
- Owen Delatte – THS
-
- Council for Exceptional Children to receive a National “Yes, I Can Award”
- Blake Grabert – CLHS
- Selected by the Louisiana Association of Student Councils (LASC) as the 2024 Student Representative of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE)
- Samuel Hodson – CLHS
- Selected as the 2023 Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner. A.
- Selected as the Central Lafourche High School WWL A+ Athlete of the Year.
- Madelyn Fossum – CLHS
- Placed 2nd in the State FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event.
- Leilah Keller – CLHS
- The student with the highest point score in the State FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Career Development Event.
- Bryce Naquin – THS
- Selected by the (LHSAA) Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s All-State Team.
Group Recognitions:
- Team who placed 2nd at the Louisiana BETA Convention in the “Living Literature Competition”
- Central Lafourche High School BETA Club Team – Braylie Breaux, Olivia Chilton, Alyssa Cressionie, Kate Degruise, Isabella Dishman, Isabella Hanley, Olivia Naquin, Reese Plaisance, Lillian Scurlock, Matthew St. Germaine
- FFA Blue Team who placed 2nd at the State Dairy Cattle Judging Career Development Event
- Central Lafourche High School FFA Blue Team – Reese Borne, Anthony Plaisance, Jaiden Porche, Leilah Keller
- FFA Blue Team who placed 3rd in the State Horse Evaluation Career Development Event
- Central Lafourche High School FFA Blue Team – Reese Borne, Aubre Leger, Grant Roger, and AdeleStein
- 4-H Team who placed 2nd in the State Dairy Cattle Evaluation CDE (Career Development Event)
- Central Lafourche High School 4-H Team – Reese Borne, Anthony Plaisance, Jaiden Porche, and Adele Stein
- 4-H Team who placed 3rd in the State Horse Evaluation CDE (Career Development Event)
- Central Lafourche High School 4-H Team – Reese Borne, Aubre Leger, Alexis Lyons, and Adele Stein