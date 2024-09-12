Lafourche Parish School Board honors elementary LEAP high achievers

At its monthly meeting on September 4, 2024, the Lafourche Parish School Board took great pride in celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of its elementary students. The young scholars who achieved the remarkable feat of earning a perfect score of 850 in at least one subject on the spring administration of the LEAP 2025 assessment were celebrated.

In recognition of their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence, each student was honored with a special award, symbolizing not only their personal achievements but also the high standards of education within Lafourche Parish. The board and community celebrated this outstanding milestone with admiration and gratitude.