Lafourche Parish School Board honors elementary LEAP high achievers

Walmart to provide free meals in Houma tomorrowSeptember 12, 2024
LDWF reminds public to be mindful of displaced wildlife following Hurricane FrancineSeptember 12, 2024
At its monthly meeting on September 4, 2024, the Lafourche Parish School Board took great pride in celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of its elementary students. The young scholars who achieved the remarkable feat of earning a perfect score of 850 in at least one subject on the spring administration of the LEAP 2025 assessment were celebrated.
In recognition of their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence, each student was honored with a special award, symbolizing not only their personal achievements but also the high standards of education within Lafourche Parish. The board and community celebrated this outstanding milestone with admiration and gratitude.
- Carter Reid Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
- Gunner Frickey Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
- Jacob Roncevic Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
- Aubrey Zeringue Bayou Boeuf Elementary School
- Mackenzi Becnel Bayou Bouef Elementary School
- Owen Chauvin Bayou Bouef Elementary School
- Finley Evans Bayou Community Academy Charter School
- Kaylee Bourgeois Bayou Community Academy Charter School
- Violet Falgout Bayou Community Academy Charter School
- Luke Ledet – ELA & Math Chackbay Elementary School
- Spencer Westerman Chackbay Elementary School
- Ali Hawkins Cut Off Elementary School
- Jane Smith Galliano Elementary School
- Norah Matherne Lockport Upper Elementary School
Students that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2024 Administration in Math – 3rd Grade:
- Manuel Ramirez Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School
- Drew Arnold Lockport Upper Elementary School
Student that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2024 Administration in ELA – 4th Grade:
- Scarlett Gary Bayou Community Academy Charter School
Students that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2024 Administration in Math – 4th Grade:
- Zuri Woods Bayou Community Academy Charter School
- Graham Blank Chackbay Elementary School
- Adam Bruce Cut Off Elementary School
- Lilly Nguyen Cut Off Elementary School
- Mason Knight Lockport Upper Elementary School
- Westin Wescovich South Larose Elementary School
Student that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2024 Administration in Science – 5th Grade:
- Micah Guillory Lockport Upper Elementary School (Not pictured)
The middle and high school students who earned perfect scores in at least one subject will be recognized at the October meeting.