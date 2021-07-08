Lafourche Parish School Board Recap: July 7, 2021

The Lafourche Parish School Board met on Wednesday, July 7. The following board members were present: President Tina Babin, Robin Bell, Cheryl Thomas, Marian Fertitta, Richard Bouterie, Tyler Dufrene, Randy Schouest, Barry Plaisance, Clyde Duplantis, Tim Long, Al Archer, Ray Bernard, Christy Chabert. Vice-President Dr. Dennis Guillot and Valerie Bourgeois were absent.

The following motions were unanimously passed unless otherwise noted:

Approval of Transportation Committee Recommendations, as per meeting held June 15, 2021

— To approve AAR Electronics, INC as the provider for the school bus communications system.

Approval of Land & Facilities Management Committee Recommendations, as per meeting held June 15, 2021

— To accept a change order request in the amount of $1,248.50 to add additional door contact switches for the new Cafeteria project at South Larose Elementary and take appropriate action.

— To accept a change order to add two (2) additional days to the contract due to inclement weather during the month of May 2021 for the new Cafeteria project at South Larose Elementary School.

— To accept a request from Mr. Brian Rhodes to waive all fees associated with the rental of the gym at Thibodaux High School for a Basketball Clinic to be held on July 10, 2021, and take appropriate action.

— To authorize hiring Gossen-Holloway-Cortez for the cost analysis of twelve (12) school sites.

— To authorize hiring Mike Badeaux of Badeaux Engineers for the concrete spalling work at the three (3) high school stadiums.

— To authorize entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lafourche Parish Government as it relates to a generator connection point at Thibodaux High School.

Approval of Finance Committee Recommendations, as per meeting held June 16, 2021

— To approve the only responsive and responsible bidder, Mackin Educational Resources, as the bid award vendor for Library Jobber for the purchase of library books for the 2022 through 2026 fiscal years.

— To authorize DA Pest Control services to perform termite treatments in addition to termite inspections throughout the district.

— To consider the recommended changes to the music program pay structure and take appropriate action.

Approval of Academics Committee Recommendations, as per meeting held June 16, 2021

— To approve the LPSD Best Practices Professional Development Plan. CLICK HERE to view the plan.

New Business

— To approve the revised 2021-2022 Lafourche Parish School Board Student Code of Conduct. CLICK HERE to view the Code of Conduct.

— To approve revisions to the 2019-2024 LPSD Strategic Plan. CLICK HERE to read the plan.