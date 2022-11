The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!

Member of School Board — District 1

Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes.

Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes.

Total: 2,250

Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%

Member of School Board — District 4

Marian B. Fertitta (REP) has been elected with 51 percent (2,018).

Shannah Ellender-Yuratich (REP) received 33 percent (1,284) of the votes.

Brett Smith (IND) received 16 percent (623)

Total: 3,925

Unofficial Turnout: 57.4%

Member of School Board — District 5

Clyde “Joey” Duplantis III (REP) has been elected with 88 percent (2,387).

Guy Campbell, Sr. (DEM) received 12 percent of the votes.

Total: 2,707

Unofficial Turnout: 43.0%

Member of School Board — District 7

Jamie Marlbrough (REP) has been elected with 55 percent (1,898).

Claude Richardel (NOPTY) received 45 percent (1,570) of the votes.

Total: 3,468

Unofficial Turnout: 54.1%

Member of School Board — District 9

Buffylynn Charpentier (REP) has been elected with 81 percent (2,077).

Allie Melancon Bellanger (IND) received 19 percent of the votes.

Total: 2,555

Unofficial Turnout: 41.9%