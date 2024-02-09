Lafourche Parish School District announces February 2024 Recognitions

The Lafourche Parish School District has announced outstanding students for the month of February 2024. Read their names below, and see the full gallery of photos here.

The Council for Exceptional Children’s National “Yes, I Can” Award Winner: Owen Delatte – THS

Louisiana Association of Student Councils (LASC) 2024 Student Representative of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE): Blake Grabert – CLHS

2023 Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner: Samuel Hodson – CLHS

WWL A+ Athlete of the Year: Samuel Hodson – CLHS

2nd Place at the State FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event: Madelyn Fossum – CLHS

Highest point score in the State FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Career Development Event: Leilah Keller – CLHS

(LHSAA) Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s All-State Team: Bryce Naquin – THS

2nd Place Team at the Louisiana BETA Convention in the “Living Literature” Competition: Central Lafourche High School BETA Club Team – Braylie Breaux, Olivia Chilton, Alyssa Cressionie, Kate Degruise, Isabella Dishman, Isabella Hanley, Olivia Naquin, Reese Plaisance, Lillian Scurlock, and Matthew St. Germaine

and 2nd Place FFA Blue Team at the State Dairy Cattle Judging Career Development Event: Central Lafourche High School FFA Blue Team – Reese Borne, Anthony Plaisance, Jaiden Porche, and Leilah Keller

and 3rd Place FFA Blue Team at the State Horse Evaluation Career Development Event: Central Lafourche High School FFA Blue Team – Reese Borne, Aubre Leger, Grant Roger, and Adele Stein

and 2nd Place 4-H Team at the State Dairy Cattle Evaluation Career Development Event: Central Lafourche High School 4-H Team – Reese Borne, Anthony Plaisance, Jaiden Porche, and Adele Stein

and 3rd Place 4-H Team at the State Horse Evaluation Career Development Event: Central Lafourche High School 4-H Team – Reese Borne, Aubre Leger, Alexis Lyons, and Adele Stein

Congratulations to all the students recognized!