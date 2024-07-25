Lafourche Parish School District Announces New Student Portal and Bus Routes

Get ready, Lafourche Parish. Schools will be back in session on August 7! The Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) has released information about a new student and parent portal and 2024-2025 school bus routes.

OnCourse Connect is a new student and parent portal that will revolutionize student and parent interactions with the school. The portal is currently undergoing training for teachers and staff, and access is being set up for all students and parents.

OnCourse Connect promises an array of exciting features and an intuitive user interface. This secure site will offer real-time online access to attendance, homework, grades, and teacher messages, which can be accessed via any online computer, smartphone, or tablet.

As the school gears up for the new academic year, some users may experience temporary issues logging in or viewing information, a common scenario during such transitions. The school administration extends its gratitude for everyone’s patience and understanding as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

LPSD also announced the release of the 2024-2025 bus routes. They urge patience for the first week of school as the pickup and drop-off times may vary. The complete list can be found here.