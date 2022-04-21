Lafourche Parish School District Celebrates April Awards of Recognition

Shrimp season to reopen in remaining state outside watersApril 21, 2022
Sandy Holloway to run for Mayor of ThibodauxApril 21, 2022
Congratulations to all that received the Lafourche Parish School District April awards of recognition!
-
-
Siaka Coulibaly, Thibodaux High School- 1st Team All District Soccer – Junior Midfielder
-
-
Brodie Hendrix, Thibodaux High School-1st Team All District Soccer – Senior Midfielder
-
-
Rylee Reulet, Thibodaux High School – 1st Team All District Soccer – Midfielder
-
-
Abby Guidry, Thibodaux High School – 1st Team All District Soccer – Midfielder
-
-
Mary Grace Bilello, Thibodaux High School – 1st Team All District Soccer – Defender
-
-
Abby Barbera, Thibodaux High School – 1st Team All District Soccer – Goal Keeper
-
-
Malorie Scrivner, Thibodaux High School – 1st Team All District Soccer & Co-Offensive MVP – Forward
-
-
Hayden Zeringue, Thibodaux High School – 2nd Team All District Soccer – Senior Defender
-
-
Kaelyn Guidroz, Thibodaux High School – 2nd Team All District Soccer – Defender
-
-
McKayla Dempster, Thibodaux High School – State Livestock Show – Grand Champion Pygmy Doe, Grand Champion LA Bred Pygmy Doe and FFA Superintendent of Education Award
-
-
Collin Clement, Thibodaux High School – selected for an internship into the United Houma Nation’s Language Project
-
-
Leia Pontiff, South Lafourche High School – 1st overall at Literary Rally -Intro to Business Computer Application
-
-
Gabriel Guidry, South Lafourche High School – 1st overall at Literary Rally – Accounting
-
-
Alyssa Dufrene, South Lafourche High School – 1st overall at Literary Rally – Business Computer Applications
-
-
Destini Broussard, Central Lafourche High School – 3rd place at the State Beta Convention – Category of 10th Grade Mathematics
-
-
Kristen Richard, Central Lafourche High School – advanced to the Louisiana State 4-H Commodity Ambassador Talk and BBQ contest in Baton Rouge, LA then advanced to the 4-H National Poultry Contest in Louisville, Kentucky – won Local & Regional 4-H Commodity Illustrated Talk & Turkey BBQ Cooking Contest and Placed 1st overall, Grand Champion in the LA State 4-H commodity Turkey Ambassador Talk, Cooking Contest, and 3rd Place overall in National Competition
-
-
Kade Richard, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – advanced to Regionals in 4-H Cookery Contest placing 1st in the Middle School Division Fish Cookery and Fish Class Champion, 1st Place Grand Champion in the Fish Cookery Contest in the Seafood Division and advanced to the Louisiana Southwest Area Cookery Contest in Crowley, LA an also placed 3rd for Egg at the Regional 4-H Illustrated Talk Contest.
-
-
Adriana Ewing, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – advanced to the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest for the Shrimp Cookery and was the 1st Place Division Winner, Class Winner and Seafood Overall Grand Champion, and placed 3rd in the Shrimp Cookery Contest in the Seafood Division and advanced to the Louisiana Southwest Area Cookery Contest in Crowley, LA.
-
-
Brooke Escalante, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – advanced to the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest and was the 1st Place Division Winner for the Middle Crawfish Cookery Contest
-
-
Matthew Richard, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – advanced to the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest and was the 1st Place Division Winner for the Egg Cookery and 1st Place Egg Class Winner, 1st Place Middle Division Chicken Cookery & 1st Place Chicken Class Winner
-
-
Zayle Falgout, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – advanced to Regional 4-H Cookery Contest and was the 1st Place Division Winner for Pies in the Sugar Cookery Contest and placed 3rd at Regional 4-H Illustrated Talk Contest for Sugar, 2nd for Seafood, and 2nd for Poultry
-
-
Madelyn Fossum, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – placed at Regional 4-H Illustrated Talk Contest, 1st in egg, 1st in Sugar, 1st in Seafood, 1st in Poultry then advanced to the State 4-H Illustrated Competition and placed 1st in Seafood, 1st in Egg, and 2nd in Poultry
-
-
Toni Arnold, Lockport Middle School – 4-H – placed 2nd for Egg at the Regional 4-H Illustrated Talk Contest
-
-
Laila Zirlott, Annelis Rios-Gonzalez, Cathrine Bourgeois, Gabrielle Parks, and Elena Lazaro, Central Lafourche High School Beta Club – 1st place at Louisiana’s State Beta Convention in the category of Character Performance
-
-
Gabrielle Parks, Central Lafourche High School – 2nd place at Louisiana’s State Beta Convention in the category of Two Dimensional Banner Design
-
-
Macailah Bienvenu and Noah Smith, Larose-Cut Off Middle School – 1st place in the Regional Social Studies Fair in the History Group Division