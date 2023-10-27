Lafourche Parish School District enhances safety measures: New protocols for school events and football games

“Operation Cease the Fire” nabs 24 suspects and 8 firearmsOctober 27, 2023
Lafourche Parish School District announced an update to their enhanced safety protocols for high school football games as well as all school events. The protocol for bags and safety are below.
BAG PROTOCOL
In order to promote safety and security, the Lafourche Parish School District has established the following clear bag protocol for all ticketed school events.
Allowed:
- Clear bags no larger than 12 x 12 inches
- Clutch purses no larger than 4.5 × 6.5 inches
- Seat cushions and stadium chairs without large pockets or compartments
- Small umbrellas
- Exceptions may be made for diaper and/or medical bags
Prohibited items include but are not limited to:
- Purses larger than a clutch (4.5 x 6.5 inches)
- School bags and other back packs
- Fanny packs, computer bags, camera
Prohibited items will be held at the gate.
SAFETY PROTOCOLS EXPANDED TO ALL HIGH SCHOOL EVENTS
In order to promote safety and security, the Lafourche Parish School District has established the following protocols for all ticketed high school events:
- All children below high school age must be accompanied by an adult in order to enter at all events
- High school students must present their school ID, for entry. You can take a picture of your ID and use your phone
- A clear bag protocol will be in place for all events
- Metal detectors and/or hand held wands may be utilized