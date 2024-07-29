Lafourche Parish School District excels in LEAP rankings

The Louisiana Department of Education released a LEAP summary last week, and the Lafourche Parish School District once again ranked in the Top 10 in the state for the percentage of students performing at mastery level or above for the 2023-24 school year. Notably, 44 percent of students in grades 3-8 reached mastery or higher, up from 41 percent last year.

“LEAP scores are reported on five achievement levels, including Advanced, Mastery, Basic, Approaching Basic, and Unsatisfactory. We are so proud that nearly half of our students are performing on those top two achievement levels,” said Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin.

Bayou Boeuf Elementary stood out for the second consecutive year, leading the parish in student growth. Bayou Blue Upper Elementary, Raceland Upper Elementary, Chackbay Elementary, and Raceland Middle were also recognized as top schools for growth in the parish. “Bayou Boeuf Elementary is already one of our high performing schools, and to show year over year improvement is impressive,” Martin shared.

The district also saw significant improvements across various subjects, particularly in grades 3 and 7 for ELA, math, and science. Math achievement levels improved at every grade level from grades 3 to 8.

“We continue to be so proud of our outstanding educators. Getting these kids to succeed and perform well on tests is no easy feat. We were recently devastated by Hurricane Ida, and before that, the COVID pandemic. For our teachers and students to perform at this level is truly something to be proud of,” Martin explained. “But this doesn’t happen without support from parents and the emphasis on education at home. We are grateful for all of their support.”

The top 10 parishes for student performance included Ascension Parish (53%), West Feliciana Parish (51%), Plaquemines Parish (50%), Central Community (50%), Zachary Community (48%), St. Charles Parish (46%), St. Tammany Parish (46%), Vermilion Parish (45%), Cameron Parish (44%), and Lafourche Parish (44%).

The Lafourche Parish School District’s commitment to excellence is evident in the hard work of students, teachers, support staff, families, and community members. For a detailed view of the report, visit the Louisiana Department of Education’s website here.