Lafourche Parish School District honors school support staff

On the April 5, 2023 at the Lafourche Parish School District meeting, Jarod Martin Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District honored the Outstanding School Support Winners for elementary, middle school and high schools in the parish. “There is not a teacher in this parish and not a principal in this parish that doesn’t recognize that without the support folks what we do doesn’t happen. So thank you for what you do, all of you,” said Martin. “Tonight is very special time as we recognize those folks behind the scenes that make what teachers do possible.”
In addition to honoring the winner from each school, one recipient was selected as the overall winner in the elementary, middle and high school category. The winners are as follows:
2022-2023 Elementary Outstanding School Support Winners
- Connie Thibodeaux, Bayou Blue Elementary
- Hollie Fournier, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
- Dedra Rouge, Bayou Boeuf Elementary
- Leigh Oncale, Chackbay Elementary
- Dara Rousse, Cut Off Elementary
- Linda Boudreaux, C. M. Washington
- Macy Cheramie, Galliano Elementary
- Magen Sevin, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary
- Crystle Rogers, Golden Meadow Upper Elementary
- Gena Carroll, Lockport Lower Elementary
- Jessica Fonseca, Lockport Upper Elementary
- Charlene Adams, North Larose Elementary
- Jessica LeBlanc, Raceland Lower Elementary
- Marilyn Hebert, Raceland Upper Elementary
- Jerry Griffin, South Larose Elementary
- Celeste Lagarde, St. Charles Elementary- Overall District Winner (not present)
- Janel Casebonne, Thibodaux Elementary
- Brian Williams, W.S. Lafargue Elementary
2022-2023 Middle School Outstanding School Support Winners
- Grace Guidry, Bayou Blue Middle
- Nicole Florent-Charles, East Thibodaux Middle
- Holly Terrebonne, Golden Meadow Middle
- Traci Gautreaux, Larose Cut Off Middle School
- Renee Muhammad, Lockport Middle School- Overall District Winner
- Chastity Breaux, Raceland Middle School
- Dana Bourgeois, Sixth Ward Middle School
- Joyce Johnson, West Thibodaux Middle
2022-2023 High School Outstanding School Support Winners
- Hope Adams, Central Lafourche High School
- Nicole Doucet, South Lafourche High School
- Brittany Sposito, Thibodaux High School
- Norlet “Hollywood” Porter, Career Magnet Center- Overall District Winner