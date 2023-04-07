Lafourche Parish School District honors school support staff

On the April 5, 2023 at the Lafourche Parish School District meeting, Jarod Martin Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District honored the Outstanding School Support Winners for elementary, middle school and high schools in the parish. “There is not a teacher in this parish and not a principal in this parish that doesn’t recognize that without the support folks what we do doesn’t happen. So thank you for what you do, all of you,” said Martin. “Tonight is very special time as we recognize those folks behind the scenes that make what teachers do possible.”

In addition to honoring the winner from each school, one recipient was selected as the overall winner in the elementary, middle and high school category. The winners are as follows: