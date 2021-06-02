Lafourche Parish School District lifts mask mandate

From the Lafourche Parish School District:

Recently the Governor’s office and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Schools removed the requirements associated with masks in K-12 schools. Therefore, the Lafourche Parish School District will no longer require that students and staff wear a mask while on campus beginning June 7th.

The wearing of a face covering or mask will be optional for all students and staff members. The Louisiana Department of Health is still recommending that all non-vaccinated individuals wear masks in certain settings. Additionally, we are still mandated to require masks for students while on our school buses. However, we are now allowed to fill the bus to its full capacity.

As always, we appreciate your patience as we navigate these changes in response to the changing guidelines and state laws.