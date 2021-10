As per Lafourche Parish School District Public Notice: Masks Mandate

“Governor Edwards has lifted the state mask mandate for Louisiana and all K-12 schools that follow CDC Quarantine guidelines. Lafourche Parish Schools will continue to follow those guidelines.

Masks will no longer be required in our schools, effective Wednesday, October 27, 2021. However, students and employees wishing to continue wearing masks may do so. Masks will still be required on school buses.”