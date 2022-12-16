Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

The Lafourche Parish School District announced the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited each recipient yesterday, on December, 15, 2022 at their respective schools to congratulate them, and wish them well.

The following are the 2022-2023 Lafourche Parish Teachers of the Year:

Elementary – 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝, Thibodaux Elementary School

Middle School – 𝐊𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐲, Larose-Cut Off Middle School

High School – 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐞, Central Lafourche High School

These teachers will represent Lafourche Parish School District at the state level.