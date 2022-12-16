Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

Thomas Joseph CantrelleDecember 16, 2022
The Lafourche Parish School District announced the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited each recipient yesterday, on December, 15, 2022 at their respective schools to congratulate them, and wish them well.
The following are the 2022-2023 Lafourche Parish Teachers of the Year:
- Elementary – 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝, Thibodaux Elementary School
- Middle School – 𝐊𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐲, Larose-Cut Off Middle School
- High School – 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐞, Central Lafourche High School
Superintendent Jarod Martin pictured with 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝.
Superintendent Jarod Martin pictured with 𝐊𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐲.
Superintendent Jarod Martin pictured with 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐞.
These teachers will represent Lafourche Parish School District at the state level.