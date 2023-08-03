Lafourche Parish School District ranks in top 10 in state for LEAP scores

The Lafourche Parish School District proudly announced this week that the district was rated in the Top 10 in the state for the 2023 LEAP scores. Additionally, they announced that Bayou Boeuf Elementary was recognized as a Top 10 School for school improvement with a “+13” growth rate. “Congratulations to all our schools and community!” reads a statement from LPSD.

On August 2, 2023, The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released LEAP results for the 2022-23 school year. For the second consecutive year, Louisiana students progressed on the state assessments that measure proficiency in English/Language Arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. Louisiana’s latest results show a two-point jump in the percentage of students considered proficient and that 75% of school systems improved from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

To see more details, follow this link to the Louisiana Department of Education web site: https://louisianabelieves.com/…/elementary-and-middle.