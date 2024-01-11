Lafourche Parish School District’s 2023-24 Students of the Year Announced

At the regularly scheduled Lafourche Parish School Board Meeting conducted on January 10, 2024, the nominees for the 2023-24 Lafourche Parish School District Students of the Year for Elementary, Middle, and High School were announced. Following the recognition of these students, the three Overall Parish Winners for the LPSD 2023-24 Students of the Year were revealed.

The three Overall Parish Winners for the LPSD 2023-24 Students of the Year are as follows:

Elementary School Parish Winner – Jake Ledet, Bayou Boeuf Elementary

Middle School Parish Winner- Amelia Wells, Larose-Cut Off Middle School

High School Parish Winner-Evan Louviere, South Lafourche High School