Lafourche Parish School Threats Found Not to Be Credible

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced that threats of violence at two Lafourche Parish high schools have been investigated and found not to be credible. Detectives began investigating threats Saturday evening, and the investigations continued into Sunday.

On the evening of October 23, 2021, images began circulating on social media featuring what appeared to be private Snapchat messages threatening shootings at Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School. Through investigation involving social media platforms, as well as state and federal authorities, the threats have been found to not be credible.

The investigation began with copies of a message regarding a possible shooting at a “Central High School,” which is a name associated with numerous high schools across the country. Several law enforcement agencies throughout the country are investigating the same threat which was found to be a hoax and has led to arrests in several states.

Similar messages began circulating specifically involving Thibodaux High School and Central Lafourche High School. Investigators have found no evidence of credibility to these threats which are believed to be “copycat” threats.

Although no threats involving Lafourche Parish schools have been deemed to be credible, out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures and law enforcement personnel will be in place Monday morning, October 25, 2021. Additional deputies or investigators may be present at Lafourche Parish schools over the next several days.

Sheriff Webre said that while these threats are alarming, he is not surprised to see a rash of threats as this has become a trend with school shooting threats.

“Anytime there is a widely circulated threat or a local arrest involving a school threat, we’ve seen ‘copycat’ incidents over the next few days or weeks,” said Sheriff Webre. “I want to reassure the community that we are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement officials as well as the Lafourche Parish School District to ensure the safety of the students and faculty. Every threat is considered credible until proven otherwise, and we will fully investigate all threats that arise.”

Sheriff Webre also issued a warning to those posting threats. “Making a threat of this nature can result in an arrest and criminal charges, including the charge of Terrorizing, that will follow you for the rest of your life,” said Sheriff Webre. “With our resources and investigating partners, there is no level of anonymity that can protect you from being caught.”

Sheriff Webre also cautions parents and students not to share images or rumors of threats on social media to prevent public fear and panic. Instead, please report threats and rumors to school and law enforcement officials to properly investigate.

As the investigation continues, anyone with any information about the possible origin of these or any school threats is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.