Lafourche Parish schools announce early dismissal on Jan. 8 due to anticipated weather

Here are the live musicians that will play at the Rotary Centennial Plaza this JanuaryJanuary 7, 2024
Terrebonne Parish schools announce early dismissal on Jan. 8 due to anticipated weatherJanuary 7, 2024
Due to the potential threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall, all schools and offices of the Lafourche Parish School Board will release early tomorrow, Monday, January 8, 2024.
The following dismissal schedule will be implemented:
1. High Schools will release at 11:15 a.m.
2. Middle Schools will release at 11:45 a.m. including Bayou Boeuf Elementary and Galliano Elementary.
3. Elementary Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
4. All offices of the LPSB will close at 1:00 p.m.
All after-school activities have been cancelled for tomorrow.
All schools and offices will resume a normal schedule on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.