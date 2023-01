𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Lafourche Parish Schools will follow the normal dismissal times today January 24, 2023. Due to the timing of the incoming weather system, all after school activities and after school care will be canceled. All normal operations will resume on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.