Lafourche Parish Sept. 18 Entergy Update

Lafourche Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 15,233 – 34% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. They expect to continue this focus while expanding to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. They are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible.