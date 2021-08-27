Lafourche Parish Shelters open at noon on Saturday; Here’s what you Need to Know

Mandatory Evacuation issued for All of Lafourche beginning Saturday Morning
August 27, 2021
Ida expected to be major category 4 hurricane at landfall
August 27, 2021

Lafourche Parish Shelters will open at Noon on 8/28/2021. The two shelters will be Central Lafourche High School (4820 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394) and Thibodaux High School (1355 Tiger Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301).


Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility.

Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a sperate part of the shelter. Also, remember to bring and prepare the following.

  • Non-perishable food (enough to last at least three-five days)
  • Mobile rechargeable battery packs
  • Water (enough to last at least three-five days)
  • First-aid kit (include any prescription medication you may need)
  • Personal hygiene items and sanitation items
  • Flashlights (have extra batteries on hand)
  • Battery operated radio (again, have extra batteries)
  • Waterproof container with cash and important documents
  • Manual can opener
  • Books, magazines, games for recreation
  • Special needs items: pet supplies and baby supplies if applicable
  • A plan for evacuation and for if family members are separated


