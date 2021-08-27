Lafourche Parish Shelters open at noon on Saturday; Here’s what you Need to Know

Lafourche Parish Shelters will open at Noon on 8/28/2021. The two shelters will be Central Lafourche High School (4820 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394) and Thibodaux High School (1355 Tiger Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301).

Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility.

Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a sperate part of the shelter. Also, remember to bring and prepare the following.