Lafourche Parish Shelters open at noon on Saturday; Here’s what you Need to Know

Mandatory Evacuation issued for All of Lafourche beginning Saturday MorningAugust 27, 2021
Ida expected to be major category 4 hurricane at landfallAugust 27, 2021
Lafourche Parish Shelters will open at Noon on 8/28/2021. The two shelters will be Central Lafourche High School (4820 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394) and Thibodaux High School (1355 Tiger Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301).
Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility.
Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a sperate part of the shelter. Also, remember to bring and prepare the following.
- Non-perishable food (enough to last at least three-five days)
- Mobile rechargeable battery packs
- Water (enough to last at least three-five days)
- First-aid kit (include any prescription medication you may need)
- Personal hygiene items and sanitation items
- Flashlights (have extra batteries on hand)
- Battery operated radio (again, have extra batteries)
- Waterproof container with cash and important documents
- Manual can opener
- Books, magazines, games for recreation
- Special needs items: pet supplies and baby supplies if applicable
- A plan for evacuation and for if family members are separated