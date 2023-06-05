Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre seeks ninth term of office

In recognition of the nearly 400 professional men and women of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office family and the 100,000 people who proudly call Lafourche Parish home – I am proud and humbled to officially announce my candidacy for reelection as your Sheriff.

Under my leadership, your Sheriff’s Office is highly regarded as being among the most competent, proactive, responsive, innovative and “cutting edge” law enforcement agencies anywhere.

While violent crime is surging across America and in many areas of Louisiana, we have worked diligently to make Lafourche Parish a safe place to live, work and thrive. These are a few of the many things we do to enhance public safety in our Parish.

Enforcement

Lafourche Parish is safe and secure because our deputies are well trained, well equipped and have a passion for public safety and service to others. Together – with our local, state and federal partners – we are steadfast in our commitment to detecting, preventing and solving crime. Here, criminals and lawbreakers are held accountable because of a competent and functional criminal justice system that relies upon the good work of our deputies.

The connection between rising crime and drug addiction/substance abuse is undeniable. In particular, opioid and fentanyl abuse has taken a deadly grip across the country and has resulted in an unprecedented number of deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office is steadfast in its commitment to tackling this problem head-on using a two-pronged approach. First, we along with our state and federal task force partners, will continue our relentless pursuit of drug law offenders with a focus on those who deal drugs.

Secondly, we are committed to supporting treatment and intervention through our involvement with the Lafourche Parish Drug Treatment Court. Moreover, we applied for and were recently awarded a $1 million+ grant from the Department of Justice to establish our Comprehensive Overdose Prevention Efforts (C.O.P.E.) program. The goal of C.O.P.E. is to identify persons who suffer from addiction and work to connect them with treatment professionals who can assist them in breaking the deadly cycle of addiction.

Additionally, we provide a wide array of services to victims of crime and treat all with dignity and respect. We continually strive to be proactive in serving and protecting victims of domestic violence and their children from abuse.

Our legacy of protecting and aiding victims of domestic violence has caught the attention of state, local and national law enforcement agencies. We are frequently contacted by other agencies who seek our assistance and replicate our strategies and practices in times of crisis.