Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office Warns of Local Scams

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of scam artists taking advantage of Lafourche Parish residents out of both hard-earned money and insurance payments following Hurricane Ida.

They urge if residents receive an email, text, or phone call that their computer or phone is infected with a virus, or if they receive phone calls asking for money, to check with a younger adult, relative, or call the Sheriff’s Office to help determine if the request is valid. You should also be wary of anyone asking you to send money by wire transfer. The release said that credit card payments are much easier to recover than wire transfers and there are additional safeguards in place. When in doubt, assume the attempt is a scam and contact a relative or hang up to call the company directly. For more information and to read about the signs of what to look for, visit LPSO.net/scams.

If you have lost money and believe you have been a victim of a scam, please report it by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.