Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Multiple Promotions and Staff Changes

Congratulations to several promotions and staffing changes at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office!

Sheriff Craig Webre recently announced several promotions and staffing changes, “As time passes, we recognize leadership potential in so many of our deputies,” said Sheriff Webre. “These individuals have shown they are ready to take on more responsibility and lead the next generation at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. I look forward to their continued leadership and outstanding service. Congratulations to all!”

The promotions are as follows:

– Josh Champagne was promoted to the rank of Major in charge of the Criminal Department;

– Ben Dempster was promoted to the rank of Captain in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division;

– Michael Beck Jr. was promoted to the rank of Captain in charge of the Patrol Division;

– Kevin Johnson was promoted to the rank of Captain in charge of the Training Academy;

– Robert Mason was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations division;

– Rodney Morrison was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Juvenile section;

– Keniyelle Frank was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Community-Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving section;

– Teresa Gatica was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Juvenile Investigations section;

– Damian Ourso was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Training section; and

– Terry Poiencot was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Crime Scene section.

Additionally, Major Elliot Day will assume command of the Operational Support Department, and Major Jeremy Granier has been assigned to Special Projects and Emergency Preparedness and Response. Captain Chad Shelby has also been assigned to the D.E.A. Task Force Field Office in New Orleans.