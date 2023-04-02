Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Died After Suspect Rams Vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is deeply saddened to announce the death of a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who died after a suspect rammed the deputy’s vehicle early Sunday morning. The deputy’s identity is not being released at this time. The suspect is in custody, and Louisiana State Police is handling the crash and criminal investigation.

Just before 4 a.m. on April 2, 2023, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call informing deputies that the Houma Police Department was involved in a pursuit with a suspect who had entered Lafourche Parish. The pursuit led officers to near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux where the suspect stopped. After speaking with officers who were attempting to negotiate, the suspect accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle which was positioned nearby. The deputy inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where the deputy later succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Webre stated, “We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own. We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

“Our office is forever grateful for the response of all those involved at the scene including the Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police Department, Houma Police Department, Nicholls State University Police Department, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, and Acadian Ambulance, as well as the staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System for their efforts,” added Sheriff Webre.

Further information, including the deputy’s name, will be released at a later time.