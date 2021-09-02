Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office Latest Update: Press Conference at 10 a.m.

Here is the latest information from Lafourche Parish. Lafourche Parish officials will be hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. this morning. Tune in to local media for coverage.
• A nightly CURFEW is in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• A BURN BAN is in effect.
• A BAN ON ALCOHOL SALES is in effect.
• A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect.
RED CROSS SHELTER is located at the Assumption Parish Community Center, 4910 Highway 308, Napoleonville
For donations and volunteers, Lafourche officials have identified several legitimate organizations to sign up to volunteer or donate, which can be found here https://wp.me/p7y3w9-4z5
To register for disaster assistance or get information about your application, call 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585) or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
DISTRIBUTION SITES: These sites are open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and supply items such as water, tarps, MREs, and ice as supplies last.
• Thibodaux Family Church, 785 North Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux
• Raceland Ag Center, 100 Texas Street, Raceland
• Lockport Central Fire Station, 806 Crescent Avenue, Lockport
• Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 723 North Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow
CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS:
• All Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices are closed until further notice
•All Lafourche Parish schools will be closed until further notice.
• 17th Judicial District Court, Lafourche Clerk of Court, and Lafourche Parish District Attorney offices will be closed until further notice.
• Lafourche Parish Assessor’s Office is closed until further notice.
LPSO EMERGENCIES ONLY phone line: (985) 772-4810 or (985) 772-4824
Lafourche Parish Government: (337) 706-3391
Stay up to date on the latest information at www.LPSO.net/IDA
or by downloading the LPSO app and receive push notifications for updates.