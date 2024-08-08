Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office: Missing Person Lilath “Vilah” Ratsabouth

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Lilath “Vilah” Ratsabouth of Cut Off. She was last known to be in East Baton Rouge on July 20, 2024. Her family contacted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office this week after becoming concerned about not having heard from her for some time. Detectives followed up with an investigation, including with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish, but they have been unable to locate her.

Ratsabouth is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on his/her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.