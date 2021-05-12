Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to host defense courses for children

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host radKIDS® Defense Courses for children in Raceland, Cut Off, and Thibodaux in June and July. These courses are designed for children 5 to 12 years of age and provide hands-on techniques giving children the tools they need to identify, avoid and respond to danger.

Schedule of courses:

LPSO Law Enforcement Complex (1300 Lynn Street, Thibodaux)

Tuesday, June 8 through Friday, June 11 (Registration deadline: Friday, June 4)

LPSO Range Facility (3451 Highway 182, Raceland)

Tuesday, June 22 through Friday, June 25 (Registration deadline: Friday, June 18)

The Learning Center at Lady of the Sea Hospital (200 West 134th Place, Cut Off)

Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29 (Registration deadline: Friday, July 23)

Times:

Children ages 5-7 attend daily morning sessions from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and an afternoon session is held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 8-12. Parents can elect to drop children off or stay for the two-hour program each day. Children are urged to wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes.

The cost is $10 per child for course materials. Class size is limited, so advance registration is required. To register online, please visit LPSO.net/Classes. For more information, contact Deputy Angela Poiencot at (985) 665-7033 or angela-poiencot@lpso.net.

“RAD” stands for “Resist Aggression Defensively.” Through radKIDS® training, children become empowered and learn to replace fear, confusion, and panic in dangerous situations with confidence, personal safety skills, and self-esteem. It is an educational opportunity for children to learn personal safety strategies as they will receive special training in school safety, 911 calls, and general awareness. On the final day, they get to “fight off” an aggressor. The courses are taught by deputies of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office certified to instruct the children in self-defense and awareness of possible dangerous situations.