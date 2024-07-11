Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office: Missing Person, Cullan Folse

Junior Auxiliary of Houma to Host Sensory-Friendly Summer Splash PartyJuly 11, 2024
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Cullan Fredrick Folse of Raceland. He was last seen in Raceland on July 2, 2024. The vehicle he is known to drive, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, LA plate C938182, was last known to be on Airline Highway in Jefferson Parish, near the Metairie/New Orleans line. Folse is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.