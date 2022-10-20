Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office Seeking Run Away Teen, Dakota McLaughlin

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow.

McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on Wednesday, October 19. Juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.

Dakota McLaughlin is described as 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.