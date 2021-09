From Lafourche Parish Government:

Lafourche Parish Storm Information Sheet!

We need to do whatever we can to get this information across the parish ASAP! Please screenshot, share, text, email, airdrop (on iPhones), take a picture of someone else’s phone! This info could help individuals who are not sure what to do right now. We currently have employees making copies and handing them out at POD Sites (point of distribution) to help get this information out.