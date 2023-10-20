Lafourche Parish student Karsten King celebrates state victory in Americanism Essay Contest

Karsten King, a 5th-grade student at St. Charles Elementary School, has achieved an impressive victory by securing the 1st place at the state level of the Americanism Essay Contest, organized by the American Legion Auxiliary. King’s winning essay, which emphasized patriotism and the importance of honoring veterans, impressed judges with its heartfelt message.

In his essay, King explored the theme of patriotism, highlighting the positive aspects of the country and the significance of respecting and caring for it. His thoughtful reflections resonated with the judges, leading to his win at the state level.

King, an aspiring engineer, shared his dreams for the future. “I want to be an engineer so I can build things and help people,” he said, demonstrating his dedication to making a positive impact on the world through his chosen profession.

His teachers praised his eagerness to learn and his positive attitude in the classroom. Mrs. Rivers, his social studies teacher, appreciated his enthusiasm for discussing historical events, particularly those related to patriotism. In math, Mrs. Landry admired his determination to grasp new concepts, while Mrs. Granier, his English language arts teacher, commended his role-model behavior.

King’s passion for learning is evident in his favorite subjects: social studies and math. These subjects have provided him with opportunities to explore his interests and develop a deeper understanding of the world around him.

At a ceremony held at St. Charles Elementary School, King was honored with a plaque and a monetary award presented by Mrs. Eve Pierce, Unit 349 Secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Dr. Yolanda Robertson, Louisiana President. The event, attended by teachers, fellow students, and King’s family, celebrated his achievement and inspired others with his dedication, optimism, and love for learning.