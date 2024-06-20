Lafourche Parish student wins 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest

Shooting Incident in Houma: Suspect ApprehendedJune 20, 2024
Congratulations to all the participants and winners in the Prevention Partnership’s 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest. Winners were honored at the Lafourche Parish Council on June 11, 2024.
The 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest, which is sponsored by the Prevention Partnership and funded by South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority, encourages local students to create a piece of artwork centered around the importance of living a drug-free life. This year’s theme was “Living My Best Life… Drug Free.”
The contest was open to all public and parochial schools in Lafourche and St. James Parishes, with the judges receiving over 500 entries from students grades K-12. Winners were then selected to have their artwork printed on a calendar.
The Lafourche Parish winners from the 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest are as follows:
- Grand Prize Winner – Mallory Hogan, St. Genevieve Catholic School
- 1st Place Winners
- Hugh Jarreau, North Larose Elementary School
- Gregory Matherne, North Larose Elementary School
- Saigan Ingram, North Larose Elementary School
- Angel Mejia-Olivares, Golden Meadow Middle School
- Sadie Gaspard, Golden Meadow Middle School
- 2nd Place Winners
- Eliza Lepine, Lockport Upper Elementary School
- Addison Thibodaux, St. Genevieve Catholic School
- Abby Gaudet, Thibodaux Middle School
- Macailah Bienvenu, South Lafourche High School
- Luke Bourgeois, Lockport Upper Elementary School
- Honorable Mentions
- Aviana Cheramie, Holy Rosary Catholic School
- Amelie Lafaso, St. Genevieve Catholic School
- Annette Williams, Golden Meadow Middle School
- Brooklyn Becnel, St. Genevieve Catholic School
- Mackenzie Billiot, Golden Meadow Middle School
- Gracie Licona, Golden Meadow Middle School