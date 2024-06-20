Lafourche Parish student wins 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest

Congratulations to all the participants and winners in the Prevention Partnership’s 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest. Winners were honored at the Lafourche Parish Council on June 11, 2024.

The 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest, which is sponsored by the Prevention Partnership and funded by South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority, encourages local students to create a piece of artwork centered around the importance of living a drug-free life. This year’s theme was “Living My Best Life… Drug Free.”

The contest was open to all public and parochial schools in Lafourche and St. James Parishes, with the judges receiving over 500 entries from students grades K-12. Winners were then selected to have their artwork printed on a calendar.

The Lafourche Parish winners from the 9th Annual Drug Free Calendar Contest are as follows: