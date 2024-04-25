Lafourche Parish teacher named 2024 Louisiana Exemplary Educator

Congratulations to North Larose Elementary School teacher Ms. Derricka Arceneaux, who was recently selected as a 2024 Louisiana Exemplary Educator! Arceneaux is one of only 16 educators in the state to receive this honor.

The Louisiana Exemplary Educator Recognition Program was created to “acknowledge, honor, and spotlight exceptional early- to mid-career teachers, teacher specialists, assistant principals, and principals who exemplify Louisiana’s education profession,” as reads a statement from the program.

Criteria to be selected as an Exemplary Educator includes exceptional educational talent as evidenced by effective and innovative instruction, accomplishments and leadership beyond the classroom, strong long-term potential for continued service, and an engaging and inspiring presence that motivates students, colleagues, and the community at large.

“I felt extremely honored to receive recognition as a Louisiana Exemplary Educator because I know there are so many other wonderful educators in our district and across the state,” said Arceneaux. “Teaching is one of my passions and I’m so blessed to be able to wake up and do something that I love each day!”

Arceneaux has been an educator for 9.5 years, with 6 of those spent at North Larose Elementary.

Congratulations Ms. Derricka for this exceptional honor!