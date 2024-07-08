Lafourche Parish to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new Fitness Court®

On Thursday, July 18, Lafourche Parish will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new outdoor Fitness Court® at Oak Ridge Community Park located at 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow, LA 70357. The ceremony is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. at the park guest will hear from the Parish President and other special guests.

This project is aimed at improving and enhancing the quality of life for Lafourche Parish residents. This capital project is a featured part of the 202X initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide wellness consulting firm that partners with municipalities and schools to plan, build and fund Healthy Communities. NFC’s award-winning initiative is now planning its 500th Healthy Community in America and is poised to deliver vital outdoor wellness programs helping to fight the obesity epidemic across the country. Funding and sponsorships from Lafourche Parish Government, National Fitness Campaign, Lady of the Sea General Hospital, Callais Family and Melaco Sister contributed to make the project possible at a total of more than $180,000.

The new Fitness Court ® at Oak Ridge Community Park is the world’s best outdoor gym and allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations. Created for adults aged 14 and older, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels. Users can download the free Fitness Court App – a coach-in-your-pocket style platform – that transforms the world’s best outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience. To lear more about National Fitness Campaign please visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com