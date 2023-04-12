Lafourche Parish to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Come enjoy a drive-thru Shrimp Boil Fundraiser benefiting The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health SystemApril 11, 2023
Lafourche Parish Office of Solid Waste will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Mathews Government Complex from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Accepted items Include:
- oven cleaners
- corrosive cleaners
- solvents
- toilet & drain cleaners
- bleach degreasers
- disinfectants
- polishes
- aerosol cans
- cooking oil
- glue
- pool chemicals
- paints
- electronic equipment, tires (limit 5 per person)
- used oil
- antifreeze
- herbicides
- pesticides
- bug spray
- batteries
- flammables such as propane.
Not accepted items Include:
- ammunition
- explosives
- fireworks
- fire extinguishers
- appliances
- furniture
- power tools
- radioactive devices
- liquid containers larger than 5 gallons
The Mathews Government Complex is located at 4876 Hwy 1 in Raceland. For more information contact the office of Solid Waste at 985-532-6229.