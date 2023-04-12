Lafourche Parish to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Mathews Government Complex from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Not accepted items Include:

ammunition

explosives

fireworks

fire extinguishers

appliances

furniture

power tools

radioactive devices

liquid containers larger than 5 gallons

The Mathews Government Complex is located at 4876 Hwy 1 in Raceland. For more information contact the office of Solid Waste at 985-532-6229.