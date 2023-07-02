Lafourche Parish to host Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program

Lafourche Parish Government announced that the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Mathews on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The program will provide in-person support to homeowners who need help completing the program survey. “Completing the program survey is the first step toward receiving assistance, so we encourage homeowners who need help completing the survey or application to attend,” reads a statement from Lafourche Parish Government.

The survey can also be completed on any smartphone, computer or tablet at restore.la.gov or by calling 866-735-2001. Only homeowners who have submitted a survey by the August 1, 2023 deadline will be considered for program assistance.

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be held at the Mathews Government Complex located at 4876 LA-1, in Mathews.