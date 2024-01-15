Lafourche Parish to open a warming shelter in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Government will be opening a warming shelter to ensure that all residents have a place to stay warm during the anticipated cold weather event. The shelter will be located at the Raceland Agricultural Building, located at 115 Texas Street in Raceland, Monday, January 15, 2024 at 5PM and will remain open until the weather event no longer threatens our area.

Residents are reminded of the following:

What to Bring:

Residents should pack all water, food, clothing, bedding, and medical items needed for as long as they plan to stay at the shelter. Remember to bring any electronic charging devices, personal hygiene products, and any items such as books or other entertainment materials.

Pets:

Pets will be permitted at the shelter, but must remain in a kennel. Residents need to bring any pet food or other supplies that their pet may need for as long as they plan to stay at the shelter.

Lafourche Parish Public Works, working with our law enforcement and other first responders, will continuously monitor our roadways and have plans in place to de-ice any bridges or overpasses that begin to show signs of hazardous conditions.

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local new channels and our social media page for any updates on conditions or closures.