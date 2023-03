U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $1,759,702.61 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricane Ida. This funding will go to Lafourche Parish for management costs related to the storm.

“Lafourche Parish is resilient no matter the storm,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will aid the community as it continues to recover and prepare for future natural disasters.”