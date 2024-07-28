Lafourche Parish Water District remains under a Water Conservation Notice

Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1

Public Service Announcement # 072824

Water Conservation Update

Released as of Sunday, July 28, 2024, (2:15 pm)

For Immediate Release:

The WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE is still in effect for all customers in Lafourche Parish serviced by the District.

The cleanup process is ongoing in Bayou Lafourche. The Water District is coordinating with Lafourche Parish Government authorities to obtain resources needed to prevent the oil from entering the treatment process. As of this time, several booms have been deployed along with additional absorbent booms.

The District is also under the advisement of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. At the time of this Public Service Announcement, the oil has not entered the treatment plant and water continues to be treated. If this changes, customers will be notified immediately.

We are continuing to ask customers serviced by the District to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system. Thank you for your assistance.

Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.