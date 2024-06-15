Local organization “His Brightest Stars” receives official Nonprofit Status, continues to help children with special needs

“His Brightest Stars” organization is excited to announce their official status as a Louisiana Registered Nonprofit Corporation– staying true to their mission, that “Everyone deserves to shine.”

His Brightest Stars Nonprofit was founded in March 2023 in Galliano, centered around the focus of helping those with special needs in our community. Under the guidance and assistance of Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, located in Larose, the mission of His Brightest Stars began and has now reached official Nonprofit status.

Founder and director Jordan Gisclair recently spoke about the mission that drives His Brightest Stars Nonprofit. “I’ve always had a dream to make a positive change in our community and decided to have it become a reality for our special needs individuals. My heart has always been with those with special needs,” Gisclair said. “It’s time we do our best to break down the stigma on special needs and hopefully have individuals realize it’s okay to be different. My goal in life is to make this world a better place and I truly believe we are on the right track as a nonprofit corporation. Let’s be the difference our community needs.”

Alongside his work with His Brightest Stars Nonprofit, Gisclair is also an Emergency Dispatcher for the local fire department, and a single dad to two teenage children. Other board members of His Brightest Stars nonprofit are Abby Bruce, Treasurer; and Samantha Scheibe, Secretary.

His Brightest Stars Nonprofit has recently announced several upcoming events for the community to participate in:

June 22, 2024 – Let’s Play at the Park! – Cut Off Youth Center Park, 4:00-6:00 p.m. Come enjoy an afternoon at the park, where children with special needs and parents can socialize and get to know each other. Snacks and juices will be provided.

July 6, 2024 – Wet and Wild Party at the Park! – Cut Off Youth Center Park, 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wear your bathing suit and bring your beach towels for a fun summer day! Water balloons and other toys will be available, as well as snacks and juices.

July 19, 2024 – School's Out, Summer Fun Glow Party – True Blue Touch Venue in Cut Off, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Come enjoy music, dancing, pizza, snacks, drinks, and more!

November 17, 2024 – Food truck Competition and Craft Show – Cut Off Youth Center, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Enjoy live music, along with delicious food, drinks, and desserts from all types of local food trucks. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. To register as a food truck or craft vendor, please click here.

“With your help, we are able to make a difference in our community,” reads a statement from His Brightest Stars. “We have made such a positive impact in hundreds of lives so far and cannot wait to see what our future has in store.”

With 501c3 Nonprofit status, your donation to His Brightest Stars is 100% tax deductible. For more information on how to donate, get in touch, or any future events, please visit their Facebook page.